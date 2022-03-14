Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bryan Harsin addresses the media after Auburn’s first spring football practice

Head Coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers will face their first true test of the 2021 season by...
Head Coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers will face their first true test of the 2021 season by going against Penn State.(Auburn Athletics)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Spring football practice is underway at Auburn University. Once the first session ends, head coach Bryan Harsin is expected to address the media.

This will be Harsin’s first press conference since the university launched an investigation into the football program last month.

Watch the full press conference below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Fleming was a familiar face to viewers in the Chattahoochee Valley as he worked for many years...
Columbus broadcast veteran Al Fleming dies at 91
Authorities say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Lee Road 453 in Waverly.
7-year-old girl killed in Lee County house fire
The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum has been found safe.
Authorities locate pregnant woman last seen in LaGrange

Latest News

Bryan Harsin addresses the media after Auburn’s first spring football practice
March Madness
Reviewing Auburn March Madness ticket prices in Greenville, SC
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Auburn will play Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the SEC men’s basketball tournament in...
Auburn to face Texas A&M in SEC men’s basketball quarterfinals