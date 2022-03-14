Business Break
City council to vote new facility opening in Opelika

(KWTX)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - New jobs could be coming to the city of Opelika pending a vote from the city’s council.

Niagara Bottling, which operates water bottling facilities across the country, could soon begin construction on a new facility in Opelika.

The city council plans to discuss a potential agreement with the company to waive various local taxes and offer cash incentives for the the company to build in Opelika.

A proposal listed on the city’s website outlines a potential investment by Niagara of $100-million to create a facility off Andrews Road.

The agreement states the company would create 50 jobs.

We reached out to city leaders today, but were told the details would be discussed in tomorrow’s city council meeting.

We will keep you updated on all information.

