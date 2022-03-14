Columbus broadcast veteran Al Fleming dies at 91

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus broadcast veteran Al Fleming died Sunday at the age of 91.

Fleming was a familiar face to viewers in the Chattahoochee Valley as he worked for many years at three Columbus TV stations.

He served as news director and anchor at WDAK (now WTVM) from 1966 until 1975 before going on to stints at WYEA (now WLTZ) and WRBL.

He also once owned a Columbus nightclub known as Al Who’s.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says Fleming suffered a head injury after an accidental fall at home earlier this month.

Funeral arrangements haven’t been announced.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.