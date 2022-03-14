Columbus police to provide church safety, active shooter training seminar

Business Break
Columbus police are inviting the public to attend a seminar on church safety and responding to active shooters.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation?

Columbus police are inviting the public to attend a seminar on church safety and responding to active shooters.

The event will be held on April 25 in the Council Chambers of the Citizen Service Center in Columbus. It’s scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.

The class is limited to 100 people. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by calling 706-635=-3150 no later than April 18.

