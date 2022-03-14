Business Break
Advertisement

Comedian Pete Davidson is going into space

Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Comedian Pete Davidson is going to fly into space on a Blue Origin spacecraft, the company announced Monday.

Blue Origin said the “Saturday Night Live” member will be flying on its upcoming NS-20 flight on March 23 from west Texas.

Davidson will fly alongside businessman Marty Allen, Spacekids nonprofit founder Sharon Hagle with husband Marc, University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen and Dr. George Nield, the president of Commercial Space Technologies, LLC.

The launch will be the New Shepard program’s fourth human flight and the 20th in its history, Blue Origin said.

Davidson will be the latest celebrity to blast off.

Last October, “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, 90, boarded a Blue Origin rocket to become the oldest person to reach space.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

