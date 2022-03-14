Business Break
Dip in oil prices cause GA and AL gas prices to drop

(Live 5 News)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Something that has been on everyone’s mind as of late is gas prices and soon you may see some relief at the pumps.

Oil prices in the U.S. fell more than eight percent.

It is the first time oil has dipped below $100 since March 1.

Traders say today’s drop came largely from COVID lockdowns in China and possible progress in the talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Analysts say this sell-off may lessen fears of an energy-based recession in the U.S. and if it continues, you may see prices at the pump drop.

You can already see the effect the oil prices are having on local gas prices.

According to our partners at GasBuddy.com, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is about $4.31 a gallon.

That’s down three cent since last week.

In Georgia, the average price is $4.27 a gallon, a two cent drop.

In Alabama, the price has dropped a penny. Leaving its price $4.14 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

