Driver OK after SUV plunges into Sumter County lake

COBB, Ga. (WTVM) - The driver of an SUV did not suffer any injuries after the vehicle plunged into a Sumter County lake.

Authorities responded to the scene at Statham Lakefront and E. Entrekin Road in the Cobb community shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle was approximately 20 feet from the bank and appeared to be in 4-5 feet of water, according to Sumter County Fire & Rescue.

Dive team members assisted with the recovery of the vehicle; fire officials retrieved it out of the water just before 11 p.m.

Authorities say there were no other occupants. There’s no word on what led up to the incident.

