Driver OK after SUV plunges into Sumter County lake

Authorities say the vehicle appeared to be in 4-5 feet of water.
Authorities say the vehicle appeared to be in 4-5 feet of water.(Source: Sumter County Fire & Rescue)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COBB, Ga. (WTVM) - The driver of an SUV did not suffer any injuries after the vehicle plunged into a Sumter County lake.

Authorities responded to the scene at Statham Lakefront and E. Entrekin Road in the Cobb community shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle was approximately 20 feet from the bank and appeared to be in 4-5 feet of water, according to Sumter County Fire & Rescue.

Dive team members assisted with the recovery of the vehicle; fire officials retrieved it out of the water just before 11 p.m.

Authorities say there were no other occupants. There’s no word on what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

