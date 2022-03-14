Business Break
EXCLUSIVE: WTVM to host live mayoral debate March 15

Crime is the number one issue for the candidates running to be Mayor of Columbus.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is hosting an exclusive, live mayoral debate between two candidates.

The first candidate is current Mayor Skip Henderson. Crime, economic development and poverty are the three main platforms Henderson is standing on right now. According to him, he hasn’t had it easy during his first term as mayor, mostly due to the pandemic.

The second candidate is John Anker - a Columbus entrepreneur. Public safety, the economy and transparency, the three pillars Anker is promising the people of Columbus if he’s elected mayor.

WTVM’s mayoral debate will take place on March 15 in Columbus and can be livestreamed HERE. We asked you, the viewer, to send in questions that you’d like the candidates to answer - and most of those questions will be addressed.

You can also watch the debate live on WTVM at 7/6 CST - or on WTVM News Leader 9′s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

