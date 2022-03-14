Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia House 2023 budget raises pay and agency funding

Georgia state government’s 2023 budget promises higher pay for teachers, state employees,...
Georgia state government’s 2023 budget promises higher pay for teachers, state employees, lawmakers and retirees.(WALB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia state government’s 2023 budget promises higher pay for teachers, state employees, lawmakers and retirees.

The state would cut fees on university students and spend more on mental health and policing.

House Bill 911 goes to the Senate for more debate after passing the House 155-3 on Friday. The document would spend $30.2 billion in state tax money, and $57.9 billion overall.

Those are big boosts from where the state began its 2022 budget, thanks to bountiful tax revenues and federal assistance.

The spending plan would continue $2,000 raises for teachers and $5,000 raises for state employees that will begin in the amended 2022 budget.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Fleming was a familiar face to viewers in the Chattahoochee Valley as he worked for many years...
Columbus broadcast veteran Al Fleming dies at 91
Authorities say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Lee Road 453 in Waverly.
7-year-old girl killed in Lee County house fire
Officials warn that these toy guns can cause bodily harm as they appear to be real weapons.
Mother, sons charged after 2 shot with water bead guns in LaGrange

Latest News

LaGrange police warn of fentanyl-laced pills after 2 found unconscious
Authorities say they recovered the weapon and an undisclosed amount of marijuana belonging to...
2 juveniles charged after shots fired at Carver Park in Columbus
Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
The Opelika Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help...
Opelika police seeking trio suspected in theft investigation