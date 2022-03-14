Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia State Troopers, with the help of the Columbus Police Department, arrested a man on multiple drug and traffic charges.

On March 13, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Columbus police was notified that a Georgia State Trooper needed assistance regarding a suspect who fled from him. The suspect fled in his vehicle and then on foot.

A Columbus Police Officer located the suspect walking in front of TJ Maxx on Cross Country Drive. Georgia State Troopers arrived and confirmed that he was the suspect who fled from them.

The suspect was arrested and identified as Davonta Hill. Inside the suspect’s vehicle, police located multiple weapons, magazines, ammunition, approximately 100 grams of marijuana, and packaging materials for drug sales.

Georgia State Patrol charged Hill with several traffic charges. The Columbus Police Department charged Hill with:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Theft by receiving stolen property

Drug related objects

Hill is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on March 14 at 2 p.m.

