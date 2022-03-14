Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

One person injured after shooting on Amber Drive and Luna Drive

Heavy police presence at corner of Amber Drive and Luna Drive
Heavy police presence at corner of Amber Drive and Luna Drive(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Department confirmed there has been a shooting at the corner of Amber Drive and Luna Drive.

One unidentified victim has been transported to the hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Due to the proximity, the shooting cause Kendrick High School to go on lockdown for a short period of time.

No arrest have been made as of now, however Columbus police are continuing to investigate.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Fleming was a familiar face to viewers in the Chattahoochee Valley as he worked for many years...
Columbus broadcast veteran Al Fleming dies at 91
Authorities say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Lee Road 453 in Waverly.
7-year-old girl killed in Lee County house fire
The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum has been found safe.
Authorities locate pregnant woman last seen in LaGrange

Latest News

Crime is the number one issue for the candidates running to be Mayor of Columbus.
EXCLUSIVE: WTVM to host live mayoral debate March 15
City council to vote new facility opening in Opelika
PAW Patrol Live! returns to Columbus
March Madness
Reviewing Auburn March Madness ticket prices in Greenville, SC