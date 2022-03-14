One person injured after shooting on Amber Drive and Luna Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Department confirmed there has been a shooting at the corner of Amber Drive and Luna Drive.

One unidentified victim has been transported to the hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Due to the proximity, the shooting cause Kendrick High School to go on lockdown for a short period of time.

No arrest have been made as of now, however Columbus police are continuing to investigate.

