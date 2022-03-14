LaGrange police warn of fentanyl-laced pills after 2 found unconscious

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is warning the public about the dangers of using street drugs after finding two people unconscious from suspected fentanyl overdoses.

Police say the discovery happened Friday at an undisclosed location within city limits. The subjects were administered Narcan as a life-saving measure, resulting in the two regaining consciousness - according to police.

One patient has since been treated and released from Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center while the second one remains hospitalized.

In fiscal year 2022, LaGrange police say they have investigated nearly 20 suspected overdoes cases. Authorities say the victims in those cases were found to have purchased what they thought were Oxycodone 30 mg tablets, also known as “Roxis”. Instead, those drugs turned out to be counterfeit synthetic opioid pills, laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl, according to police.

Citizens are urged to never take any substance not prescribed by a physician.

Authorities have an anonymous drug drop box in the lobby of the LaGrange Police Department on W. Haralson Street. Citizens can use it to discard old unused prescriptions or any illegal narcotic drugs that need to be destroyed.

