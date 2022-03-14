Business Break
LaGrange police warn of utilities phone scam

LaGrange police urge citizens to always verify sources of phone calls and never give personal...
LaGrange police urge citizens to always verify sources of phone calls and never give personal information to anyone without verifying of their legitimacy.(WTVY)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are warning the public to be aware of a scam concerning utilities.

Authorities say it appears that scammers are posing as the City of LaGrange utilities department and calling customers to offer a $50 rebate on utility payments. This is an attempt to solicit personal information from customers and scam them out of money, police warn.

LaGrange police urge citizens to always verify sources of phone calls and never give personal information to anyone without verifying of their legitimacy.

Police say the utilities department is not calling and offering rebates to any customers over the phone.

Anyone who receives this call is asked to record the number, immediately disconnect, and then call the LaGrange Police Department to report the activity.

