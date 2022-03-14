Masks no longer required on buses in Auburn City Schools

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Masks and facial coverings are no longer required to be worn on school buses in the Auburn City School District.

District officials made the announcement on social media Sunday evening.

This comes just weeks after the CDC updated its guidance to no longer require the wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems.

During its most recent COVID-19 update, the district reported single a coronavirus case for the week ending March 4.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.