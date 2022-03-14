More Rain at Times This Week; Temps Staying Close to Average

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a beautiful Monday, rain chances will increase as we move into Tuesday with the best coverage moving in after the lunch hour. It won’t rain much during the first part of the day, but rain will become likely late Tuesday afternoon and evening into Tuesday night. Showers will be possible again Wednesday, but the overall coverage looks a lot lower. Highs both days will stay in the mid to upper 60s in most spots, maybe with some lower 70s to the south. Thursday will be a dry and pleasant day, but rain returns again on Friday. We can’t rule out a few storms with our rain chances this week, but the risk for any severe or damaging weather is very, very low. The weekend looks beautiful with highs back in the low to mid 70s and dry weather expected for both days. We’ll continue the warm-up into next week, but we will have our eyes on another storm system that could impact the area by next Tuesday and Wednesday. This one potentially could bring some stronger storms, but we’ll have to keep an eye on it for you.

