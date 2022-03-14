Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika police seeking trio suspected in theft investigation

The Opelika Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help...
The Opelika Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a trio of suspects in a theft investigation.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a trio of suspects in a theft investigation.

Police began this third-degree theft investigation on February 25 at Angel’s Antiques & Flea Mall on Columbus Parkway. Security camera video shows three suspects taking a golden Indian ring, according to officials.

The first suspect is described as having dark hair and a beard. He is seen wearing a white button-down shirt, light blue pants, blue stripe tie, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as having dark hair and appears to be wearing a white button-down shirt, light-colored pants, a black vest, and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as having dark hair and a beard. He is wearing a white polo-style shirt, ripped blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Opelika police or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP. Any information given can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Fleming was a familiar face to viewers in the Chattahoochee Valley as he worked for many years...
Columbus broadcast veteran Al Fleming dies at 91
Authorities say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Lee Road 453 in Waverly.
7-year-old girl killed in Lee County house fire
Officials warn that these toy guns can cause bodily harm as they appear to be real weapons.
Mother, sons charged after 2 shot with water bead guns in LaGrange

Latest News

Authorities say the vehicle appeared to be in 4-5 feet of water.
Driver OK after SUV plunges into Sumter County lake
LaGrange police urge citizens to always verify sources of phone calls and never give personal...
LaGrange police warn of utilities phone scam
The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum has been found safe.
Authorities locate pregnant woman last seen in LaGrange
Columbus police are inviting the public to attend a seminar on church safety and responding to...
Columbus police to provide church safety, active shooter training seminar