Opelika’s Golden State Foods receives company’s top honor

IRVINE, Calif. - (WTVM) - Golden States Foods is highlighting the Protein Products team at its Opelika facility for receiving the company’s highest internal honor.

GSF officials recently held the 22nd annual Chairman’s Challenge Award in Irvine, California, honoring the team of 2021 for overall achievements in safety, quality, customer service, associate engagement, growth, innovation, and corporate social responsibility.

“With a keen focus on continuous improvement, our dedicated, values-driven associates in Opelika have demonstrated consistently exceptional results over the past year and have built upon their prior success in 2020, considering the many challenges and opportunities of these past few years,” said Mark Wetterau, chairman and chief executive officer, Golden State Foods. “What a special time to recognize our Protein Products business, as GSF’s enduring legacy began 75 years ago with our founding as a meat supplier providing quality service and products to our customers—just as this award-winning Opelika team continues to do today!”

Wetterau presented the Chairman’s Challenge Award to GSF Opelika and recognized the facility’s numerous accomplishments in 2021. They include:

Improving year-over-year associate engagement

Excelling in quality audits conducted internally, externally, and with customers

Earning an industry safety award

Maintaining active GSF Foundation associate participation and community involvement

Effectively managing costs; achieving financial goals

Innovating with new solutions to increase equipment efficiencies for customers

Supporting increased customer demand resulting from competitors’ supply chain challenges

GSD also presented its 10th annual “Best in Class” awards in four categories. In the food processing categories, the Protein Products facility in Opelika won the platinum award.

“In this special 75th Anniversary year for GSF, it is such an honor to bring the 2021 Chairman’s Challenge and Best in Class awards back to the Opelika team,” said Nathan Murphy, group vice president, Operations – Protein Products . “I’m so proud of all that we accomplished together in 2021, building on our successful 2020 Best in Class Award that we received one year ago.”



Golden States Foods is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries.

