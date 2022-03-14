Business Break
PAW Patrol Live! returns to Columbus

Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventures Comes To Tucson
(tcw-kold)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga (WTVM) - An action-packed, music-filled production is coming back to the Fountain City.

PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ will be at the Columbus Civic Center on July 19 and 20.

In this stage-play, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series, PAW Patrol, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasures.

The performance is an interactive show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map to solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.

Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production.

Tickets for these performances start at $17.50 and will go on sale March 18.

For more information about this production, click here.

