Phenix City church holds prayer ceremony for Ukraine

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Phenix City church came together Sunday in support for families in both countries.

Summerville United Methodist Church held “A Time of Prayer” ceremony to pray for the safety of the Ukrainian and Russian people and an end to the violence.

A dozen or so people gathered in the sanctuary of the church to sing, pray, and uplift people in Ukraine.

Rev. Karen Seifert opened the event, reciting with the congregation a call to worship following by a musical selection.

The congregation then prayed in Unison a prayer of peace. Afterwards, three pastors took turns praying as Rev. Seifert lit candles.

To end the ceremony, the church held a moment of silence for the lives lost in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

