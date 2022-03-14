Republican gubernatorial candidates to visit the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Both Republican candidates for Georgia Governor will be in town tomorrow.

Governor Brian Kemp will hold a meet and greet in Harris County.

It will begin at 4 p.m. at the Harris County Courthouse.

Later that evening at 5:30 p.m., Senator David Perdue will be at the Double Tree Hotel in Columbus.

Remember, election day is May 24.

