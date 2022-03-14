Republican gubernatorial candidates to visit the Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Both Republican candidates for Georgia Governor will be in town tomorrow.
Governor Brian Kemp will hold a meet and greet in Harris County.
It will begin at 4 p.m. at the Harris County Courthouse.
Later that evening at 5:30 p.m., Senator David Perdue will be at the Double Tree Hotel in Columbus.
Remember, election day is May 24.
