Reviewing Auburn March Madness ticket prices in Greenville, SC

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The SEC Champion Auburn Tigers are heading to the NCAA Tournament this weekend - facing Jacksonville State on Friday.

The 2-seed Tigers with a nice draw - playing close to home in Greenville, South Carolina.

If you’re thinking about making the trip, we’ll be covering some of the ins and outs of Greenville this week.

If you don’t have tickets yet, we checked through the NCAA website today and with their official partner Ticketmaster.

Prices start at $97 and go up from there. Auburn plays in session one.

If the Tigers win, they get the winner of Miami and Southern California in a Sunday match-up. Those tickets are sold separately - listed as session three if you are looking to purchase.

By the way, the Final Four is close by this year in New Orleans - should Auburn or Alabama get hot in the Big Dance!

