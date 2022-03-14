Salem girl with special needs wins bicycle from ‘Great Bike Giveaway’

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - Last week, we brought you a story about Cindy Sue, a girl with special needs who was taking part in Friendship Circle’s ‘Great Bike Giveaway’ and needed your help.

Today we are happy to report that Cindy Sue won her bicycle.

If you didn’t get a chance to vote, there is still a way you can help other children and teens with disabilities.

More votes for Cindy Sue will be counted towards other participants in the giveaway.

Her mother, Tammy Salm, says every dollar over their $3,700 goal helps others in the contest meet their goal and also win a bike.

Salm also wanted to send thanks to everyone who joined to help.

To make your donation to the ‘Great Bike Giveaway’, click here.

