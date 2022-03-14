Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Showers Return Tomorrow

Anna’s Forecast
A few rainy days for the work week
A few rainy days for the work week(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have an absolutely beautiful day on tap for this first day of the week. After a cold start to the day, things will warm up quickly with abundant sunshine in the forecast and highs in the upper-60s. We will continue on this warming trend into the work week, and tomorrow our morning lows will be more mild again thanks to clouds around overnight. Lows go back to the 50s through the rest of the week and will stay there until Sunday when lows return to the mid-40s. A few stray showers are possible overnight, but the best rain coverage comes tomorrow evening into Wednesday morning when scattered showers and a couple of storms return to the forecast. We will dry things out by St. Patty’s Day with a beautiful forecast in store with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s again. We have one more batch of rain and storms to deal with on Friday before beautiful sunshine and highs in the mid-70s take over for the weekend. Sunday is the first official day of Spring, and it is looking very Spring like with a sunny and 75 forecast to ring in the new season accordingly. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s are in the forecast for the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Fleming was a familiar face to viewers in the Chattahoochee Valley as he worked for many years...
Columbus broadcast veteran Al Fleming dies at 91
Authorities say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Lee Road 453 in Waverly.
7-year-old girl killed in Lee County house fire
Officials warn that these toy guns can cause bodily harm as they appear to be real weapons.
Mother, sons charged after 2 shot with water bead guns in LaGrange

Latest News

A Settled Sunday Forecast Across the Chattahoochee Valley
A Settled Sunday Forecast
More than 250 residents without power in Muscogee County
High winds leave thousands without power in Alabama, Georgia
Cirrus clouds over Columbus, Georgia
Cold Air and Strong Winds for Saturday