Showers Return Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have an absolutely beautiful day on tap for this first day of the week. After a cold start to the day, things will warm up quickly with abundant sunshine in the forecast and highs in the upper-60s. We will continue on this warming trend into the work week, and tomorrow our morning lows will be more mild again thanks to clouds around overnight. Lows go back to the 50s through the rest of the week and will stay there until Sunday when lows return to the mid-40s. A few stray showers are possible overnight, but the best rain coverage comes tomorrow evening into Wednesday morning when scattered showers and a couple of storms return to the forecast. We will dry things out by St. Patty’s Day with a beautiful forecast in store with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s again. We have one more batch of rain and storms to deal with on Friday before beautiful sunshine and highs in the mid-70s take over for the weekend. Sunday is the first official day of Spring, and it is looking very Spring like with a sunny and 75 forecast to ring in the new season accordingly. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s are in the forecast for the beginning of next week.

