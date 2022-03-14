Stacey Abrams makes stop in Cuthbert to kick-off bid for governor of Ga.

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - Candidate for governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams made a stop in Cuthbert, Ga. today.

Abrams is kicking off her race for peach state governor.

Democrat Stacey Abrams made a stop at the closed Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert today - emphasizing widespread access to healthcare for all Georgians. Abrams says places like Cuthbert, a town about an hour outside Columbus, could benefit from.

People living in Cuthbert now have to travel more than 30 minutes away for hospital care in Eufaula, Alabama, Albany, Georgia or Columbus, Georgia.

The candidate running in Georgia’s governor race qualified to enter the gubernatorial race for a second time - running once again against big names like Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and newcomer to the race, former Senator David Perdue.

“When you lose 40 jobs in a town like Cuthbert, that is a cut that doesn’t heal,” said Abrams. “But I know if we expand Medicaid in the state of Georgia, we will create 3,000 jobs in this region. Three-thousand good paying jobs. Not only the jobs inside this hospital but we will create jobs in the café to feed the doctors and the nurses. We will create retail opportunities. There’ll be construction opportunities, there will be jobs that don’t leave this place.”

Abrams ensured Cuthbert citizens that if elected, she will work diligently to help reopen the hospital that has been closed since October of 2020.

Stacey Abrams’ ‘One Georgia’ Tour will also be making stops in Warner Robins and Atlanta today.

She is the lone Democrat who has qualified in the race.

On the Republican side, Governor Brian Kemp has qualified - along with David Perdue, Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams.

