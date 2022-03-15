Business Break
100-year-old bell stolen from church in West Point

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - Thieves will steall just about anything, but the members of a West Point church were shocked when they arrived for Sunday service and found their church bell had been stolen.

The more than 100-year-old bell has sat encased in a brick structure at the entrance of Harvest Time Community Baptist Church since it opened on Whitesville Road about a year ago.

Senior Pastor William Blackmon said the steel bell was heavy and would require at least two people to move.

The church does have surveillance video, however the pastor says it does not show that area of the property.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating, but the senior pastor says he is not interested in pressing charges.

He and his congregants only want the bell back.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

