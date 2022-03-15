Auburn Parks and Recreation to celebrate responsible dog ownership in Kiesel Park

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Attention all dog lovers - Auburn Parks and Recreation wants to celebrate you with a ‘doggone’ good time.

Auburn Parks and Recreation and the Lee County Humane Society will host Bark in the Park, an event celebrating responsible dog ownership, on Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. 2 p.m. at Kiesel Park.

This event is free to the public and is open to all dog owners and their favorite four-legged friends.

There will also be a variety of educational booths, local pet vendors and door prizes and dog-friendly activities all morning. Auburn police K9 Units will be demonstrating their skills as well!

Rescue dogs will be available for adoption - for those who are looking to add to the number of their fur-babies in the home.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.