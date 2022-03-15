Business Break
Auburn Parks and Recreation to celebrate responsible dog ownership in Kiesel Park

Bark in the Park, an event celebrating responsible dog ownership, is set for Saturday, March...
Bark in the Park, an event celebrating responsible dog ownership, is set for Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kiesel Park.(Auburn News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Attention all dog lovers - Auburn Parks and Recreation wants to celebrate you with a ‘doggone’ good time.

Auburn Parks and Recreation and the Lee County Humane Society will host Bark in the Park, an event celebrating responsible dog ownership, on Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. 2 p.m. at Kiesel Park.

This event is free to the public and is open to all dog owners and their favorite four-legged friends.

There will also be a variety of educational booths, local pet vendors and door prizes and dog-friendly activities all morning. Auburn police K9 Units will be demonstrating their skills as well!

Rescue dogs will be available for adoption - for those who are looking to add to the number of their fur-babies in the home.

For more information, click HERE.

