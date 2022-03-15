Business Break
Clay County to host free community health fair

(Pexels)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center is partnering with Clay County Family Connections to host a free community health and resource fair.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 19 at Fort Gaines Baptist Church on Washington Street in Fort Gaines.

The festivities will kick off with a kids “fun run” at 9 a.m. The health and resource fair will follow from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Participants will be able to take part in screenings, children’s health, diabetes education, COVID-19 vaccines, and more.

