Columbus authorities searching for missing man, last seen Sept. 2021

Columbus authorities searching for missing man(Source: CPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing man.

Roderick Antoyn Carter, 30, was last seen on September 12, 2021 on the southside of Columbus.

Carter is described as being 5′7, 140lbs. He has black hair and a mustache with multiple tattoos on both arms, chest and neck.

If anyone has any information on Carter’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449.

