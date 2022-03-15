Contactless Shred Day to be held at Columbus Technical College

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Better Business Bureau has partnered with Keep Columbus Beautiful, once again, for their annual ‘Shred Day’.

This year, due to COVID, the shred day will be contactless.

The event will be held April 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Columbus Tech, 928 Manchester Expressway.

Residents will have a three trash bag limit and are asked to place items in their trunk for contactless retrieval.

Items that will not be accepted are three ring binders, external hard drives and metal products.

Also, residents who have received a new city-issued garbage cart can bring their old, emptied garbage can to be recycled at this event.

