Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Contactless Shred Day to be held at Columbus Technical College

Contactless Shred Day to be held at Columbus Technical College
Contactless Shred Day to be held at Columbus Technical College(Source: CCG)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Better Business Bureau has partnered with Keep Columbus Beautiful, once again, for their annual ‘Shred Day’.

This year, due to COVID, the shred day will be contactless.

The event will be held April 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Columbus Tech, 928 Manchester Expressway.

Residents will have a three trash bag limit and are asked to place items in their trunk for contactless retrieval.

Items that will not be accepted are three ring binders, external hard drives and metal products.

Also, residents who have received a new city-issued garbage cart can bring their old, emptied garbage can to be recycled at this event.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Heavy police presence at corner of Amber Drive and Luna Drive
One person injured after shooting on Amber Drive and Luna Drive
The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum has been found safe.
Authorities locate pregnant woman last seen in LaGrange
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt

Latest News

Department of Public Health Southwest Georgia District's Administrative Offices (Source: WALB)
Ga. Department of Public Health raises awareness for preteen vaccinations
Local organization to honor beloved former CSU employee by building beds for kids in need
A Columbus business is celebrating its 60-year anniversary - marking it the oldest business on...
Oldest business on Victory Drive in Columbus celebrates 60 years
Multi-million dollar project underway in Uptown Columbus
W.C. Bradley Real Estate announces final phases in major Uptown Columbus development