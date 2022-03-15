Dangerous toy gun trend effecting LaGrange, other communities

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a new, dangerous “trend” several kids in our area are involved in.

Kids are using ‘splat-ball’ guns, similar to paintball guns just not as impactful, to scare bystanders.

Some have even painted the toy gun black to make them look more realistic.

LaGrange police says there have been four incidents involving these types of splat-guns in the past five days.

Three juveniles and one parent have been arrested this weekend due to involvement in the trend.

LaGrange Lieutenant Mark Cavender says that kids need to beware because you never know if your target has a weapon to protect themselves.

These toy guns are causing heightened frustration and disruption in many communities nationwide.

It all started on social media, where young people video friends scaring unsuspecting people with the realistic looking toy gun.

Cavender says water bb’s are being shot out of the guns.

“Some of them are being shot in the chest, face, whatever. At 90 to 200 feet per second, they do hurt somewhat when you get hit with them.” he explains.

According to authorities, kids are painting over the toy’s original bright color. Juveniles between the ages of 12 and 15 are the main people taking to this dangerous trend.

In one particular case, LaGrange police were called to the main road, this past week, because people were describing a juvenile carrying an assault rifle.

“Thankfully in that case, the juvenile followed commands given by officers, laying the weapon down. There were no injuries. However, it could have been tragically different if the juvenile had decided to point the weapon at the officers, whatever the case may be.” Cavender says.

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins says they are taking this “trend” very seriously.

Just one year ago, someone was arrested for painting the barrel of a real gun orange to make it look like a toy gun.

Watkins adds that in the past week he has been made aware of several incidents where kids are modifying toy guns.

“In the incidents this past weekend and the week before, most probably are using toy weapons, but our contention is there are places people have painted real guns to look like toy guns. An officer, if they get called to some of these calls, especially if it’s dark, it can turn dangerous really quick.” says Watkins.

Cavender suggests that kids should use the splat-ball guns strictly in safe environments equipped with both face and body protection.

