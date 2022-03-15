Death investigation underway after man found pinned under vehicle in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway by Lee County authorities after a man was found pinned under a vehicle in Auburn.

According to the Lee County Coroner’s Office, the victim was found around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Thach Avenue. Authorities say they believe the man’s vehicle rolled back on him.

The coroner’s office says additional information, including the victim’s identity, will be released after the victim’s family has been notified.

