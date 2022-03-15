Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: WTVM hosting live mayoral debate

Crime is the number one issue for the candidates running to be Mayor of Columbus.
Crime is the number one issue for the candidates running to be Mayor of Columbus.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is hosting an exclusive, live mayoral debate between two candidates.

The first candidate is current Mayor Skip Henderson. Crime, economic development and poverty are the three main platforms Henderson is standing on right now. According to him, he hasn’t had it easy during his first term as mayor, mostly due to the pandemic.

[To watch Henderson’s full interview on running for second term as mayor, click HERE.]

The second candidate is John Anker - a Columbus entrepreneur. Public safety, the economy and transparency, the three pillars Anker is promising the people of Columbus if he’s elected mayor.

[To watch Anker’s full interview on running for mayor, click HERE.]

WTVM’s mayoral debate took place on March 15 at 7/6 CST.

We asked you, the viewer, to send in questions that you’d like the candidates to answer - and most of those questions were addressed.

FULL FOR THE FULL DEBATE, WATCH BELOW:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Heavy police presence at corner of Amber Drive and Luna Drive
One person injured after shooting on Amber Drive and Luna Drive
The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum has been found safe.
Authorities locate pregnant woman last seen in LaGrange
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Authorities say they recovered the weapon and an undisclosed amount of marijuana belonging to...
2 juveniles charged after shots fired at Carver Park in Columbus

Latest News

Auburn City Hall to debut new podcast for residents
Auburn City Hall to debut new podcast for residents
Auburn City Hall to debut new podcast for residents
Auburn City Hall to debut new podcast for residents
W.C. Bradley Real Estate announces final phases in major Uptown Columbus development
W.C. Bradley Real Estate announces final phases in major Uptown Columbus development
Oldest business on Victory Drive in Columbus celebrates 60 years
Oldest business on Victory Drive in Columbus celebrates 60 years