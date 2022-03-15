EXCLUSIVE: WTVM hosting live mayoral debate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is hosting an exclusive, live mayoral debate between two candidates.

The first candidate is current Mayor Skip Henderson. Crime, economic development and poverty are the three main platforms Henderson is standing on right now. According to him, he hasn’t had it easy during his first term as mayor, mostly due to the pandemic.

The second candidate is John Anker - a Columbus entrepreneur. Public safety, the economy and transparency, the three pillars Anker is promising the people of Columbus if he’s elected mayor.

WTVM’s mayoral debate took place on March 15 at 7/6 CST.

We asked you, the viewer, to send in questions that you’d like the candidates to answer - and most of those questions were addressed.

