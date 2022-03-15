Funeral arrangements set for former Columbus broadcaster Al Fleming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Columbus broadcaster Alan “Al” Fleming.

The veteran TV broadcaster died Sunday at Columbus Hospice House after suffering an injury from a fall earlier this month.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 18 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory on Gentian Boulevard in Columbus.

On Saturday, March 19, a “Celebration of Life” service will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

According to his obituary, Fleming joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955. He worked for all three news-producing TV stations in Columbus, including WTVM (then WDAK).

He also owned local businesses including Al Who’s and Flemings Prime Time Restaurant.

Fleming is survived by his wife, children, stepchildren, and grandchildren.

