Ga. Department of Public Health raises awareness for preteen vaccinations

Department of Public Health Southwest Georgia District's Administrative Offices (Source: WALB)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GEORGIA (WTVM) - Monday, March 14, kicked off Georgia Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week.

The Georgia Department of Public Health launched this initiative to help raise awareness and encourage preteens to become more involved in the decisions about their health, including defending themselves against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Parents are also encouraged to talk to their teens and preteens about getting immunized against those preventable diseases.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends 11 and 12 year-olds receive the following vaccinations:

  • Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) vaccine
  • Meningococcal conjugate vaccine
  • Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine
  • Annual flu vaccine

Some preteens may also need to catch up on other immunizations, including chickenpox, hepatitis B and COVID-19, to name a few.

Georgia Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week will be observed through March 18, however vaccines are available everyday, Monday through Friday at the Columbus Health Department, among other locations.

For more information on vaccinations and immunizations, click here.

