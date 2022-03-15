Ga. State Senate Outdoor Learning Committee highlights Columbus’s MLK Learning Trail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2017, Columbus State University and Chattahoochee Valley Community College partnered with local organization, Turn Around Columbus to create The Martin Luther King Outdoor Learning Trail.

Now it’s being highlighted in the Georgia State Senate Outdoor Learning Committee.

Spanning 2.2 miles in length, the MLK Outdoor Learning Trail features 11 historical markers.

They tell the story of struggles and contributions made by the Black community in Columbus, Georgia.

It actually links into the Black Heritage Trail that was established by the National Park Service in the year 2000.

All of the funds for this project came from private donations.

‘’It was designed to educate our community on the contributions that African Americans have made in order to make this city the great city that it is that you really never hear of,” says Ronzell Buckner, owner of Turn Around Columbus.

The trail starts at the intersection of Macon Road and Rigdon Road and ends at the intersection of 10th Street and Bay Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.