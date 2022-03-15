Kids at Columbus library celebrates ‘National Pi Day’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is March 14, a day mathematicians, scientists and math lover around the world celebrate as ‘National Pi Day’.

When the date is written out it is 3-14, which matches the first few numbers of the never-ending digits of the mathematical sign pi.

Today the Columbus Public Library brought the fun of Pi Day to the kids.

Children got the opportunity to enjoy arts and crafts.

The unique holiday is one that is celebrated all across the country.

Sometimes math can be intimidating, but with a number that brings food and fun, you can’t go wrong.

‘’Oh super fun, the library is more than just books. There is a chance to discover new things together’' said organizer, Layne Pressley.

Pi Day was first celebrated in 1988 at San Francisco’s Exploratorium.

In March 2009, the U.S. House of Representation designed March 14 as National Pi Day.

Fun fact, March 14 is also Albert Einstein’s birthday.

