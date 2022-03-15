Business Break
Local organization to honor beloved former CSU employee by building beds for kids in need

((Source: WD Feeney Facebook))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local organization is gathering volunteers in the community to help build beds for a church in the area.

“Sleep In Heavenly Peace” is planning to bring volunteers together on April 2 to build beds at Christ Community Church.

This event is in memory of William “WD” Feeney - who died in 2019 from a tragic incident in Uptown Columbus involving a dump truck.

This organization builds bunk beds for kids in need so they don’t have to sleep on the floor. The organization is hoping to build 100 beds - their largest build event to date.

“We just got to talking about the joy you see when you take a bed to a kid,” said Jeff Williams, WD’s father. “I think that would make WD smile and we just sort of looked at that and said, ‘Hey this is a good time for what he thought and what he believed in- and what we can do today to help kids.’”

If you would like to volunteer - you can contact the local chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

