Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies

Macon County District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died on March 14, 2022.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County officials confirm that District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died Monday night.

District 3 Commissioner Ernest Magruder and EMA Director Frank Lee both said Berry suffered a medical emergency at the meeting. An ambulance was called, and Berry died at the hospital, both confirmed.

Lee said Berry was 64 years old.

Berry was the senior member of the commission, having been elected in 1988. Lee recalled how they used to be the youngest among the county officials. Lee was elected two years before Berry.

″He died doing what he took pride in: serving the citizens of Macon County,” Lee said.

“It’s really devastating. It’s a big loss to the commission,” said Magruder. He was loved by a lot people and respected.”

The commission meeting was canceled after Berry was taken to the hospital. Magruder said another commissioner was not there, so there was no longer a quorum.

