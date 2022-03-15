Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Marvel debuts trailer for first Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer. (Source: Marvel Entertainment)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel is introducing its first Muslim superhero on screen.

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer.

The character, Kamala Khan, was introduced in comics in 2013 before getting her own series the next year.

Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, is a Muslim, Pakistani-American high school student from New Jersey.

The new series appears to be her origin story, in which she envisions herself as a version of Captain Marvel. The trailer doesn’t show how she gets her powers or their extent, but she describes them as “cosmic.”

“Ms. Marvel” starts streaming June 8.

Kamala Khan will also appear in the movie “The Marvels,” which comes out next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Heavy police presence at corner of Amber Drive and Luna Drive
One person injured after shooting on Amber Drive and Luna Drive
The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum has been found safe.
Authorities locate pregnant woman last seen in LaGrange
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt

Latest News

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Florida senator praises Ukraine president amid GOP push for fighter jets for the country
Florida senator praises Ukraine president amid GOP push for fighter jets for the country
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
Police say a man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was...
Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the...
No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings