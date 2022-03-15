More Rain & Storm Chances for Wednesday & Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers will continue at times tonight, and some areas of fog will begin to develop too, making Wednesday morning a little slow for some travelers. By Wednesday afternoon and early evening, get ready for another round of rain and storms, with the coverage coming in around 40-50%. Not everyone will see a storm, but those that do could see a few stronger ones in the mix with some hail or gusty winds. Thursday looks to be a dry day across the Valley with temperatures soaring back into the mid 70s. By Friday, another quick-moving system will roll in with rain and storm chances and highs near 70. The weekend looks beautiful with a sunny to mostly sunny sky with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with Sunday’s highs in the low to mid 70s. Early next week starts off warm with upper 70s and lower 80s for highs on Monday and Tuesday as clouds increase, but get ready for another storm system by mid to late week - this one could bring some stronger storms into the mix, so it bears watching.

