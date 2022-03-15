New development changes seeking approval from Opelika city council, residents

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new development in Opelika called the ‘The Taylor’ is getting a lot of attention from residents.

The apartment complex still needs approval of two items before construction can begin.

At tonight’s city council meeting there was a first reading and an opportunity for public comments.

Opelika City Clerk Russell Jones said the seven acre space for the proposed complex is currently zoned for manufacturing and needs to be rezoned for residential.

The zoning and text amendment must be approved in order to move forward.

“Also, there is a change in the text amendment so that will be the change of the zoning ordinance of 7.7 listed on the agenda to make it available for the first floor they can have residential on the first floor.” said Jones.

Opelika resident and artist, Kathy Bonafede, who lives right across the street from where the new development will take place said she flipped an old office building to be her new forever-home and the sunlight hits perfect for when she paints.

“Now here’s the deal, when 182 units, four stories high of an apartment building is proposed directly across the street from my property, it’s going to totally block that western sun and I am not going to have western sun, again. I am going to be in the shadow of a four-story building. Forever.” Bonafede explained.

Jeff Blanks has lived in Opelika for 46 years and said he thinks The Taylor is a great idea.

“I think they are keeping the historic part of Opelika here, I think its matched what we’ve got. I’ve worked on every building In Opelika.” said Blanks.

Russell added the new apartment complex will bring more people to the downtown area.

“There are some residential areas in downtown, but this would provide more people living in a walkable distance to the downtown area.”

The city council plans to make their decision on both zoning and the text amendment on April 5. These changes must be approved in order to move forward with building the new apartment complex.

