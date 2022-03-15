Business Break
No injuries reported after 23rd Avenue shooting

(Canva)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have confirmed another shooting on 23rd Avenue near Huggins Street.

According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard, the incident occurred around 6 p.m., two hours after the Amber and Luna Drive shooting.

No injuries have been reported, however a house and vehicle were both struck by bullets.

No arrest have been made in connection with this shooting, but the Columbus Police Department continues their investigation.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

