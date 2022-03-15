No injuries reported after 23rd Avenue shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have confirmed another shooting on 23rd Avenue near Huggins Street.

According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard, the incident occurred around 6 p.m., two hours after the Amber and Luna Drive shooting.

No injuries have been reported, however a house and vehicle were both struck by bullets.

No arrest have been made in connection with this shooting, but the Columbus Police Department continues their investigation.

