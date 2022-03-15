Oldest business on Victory Drive in Columbus celebrates 60 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus business is celebrating its 60-year anniversary - marking it the oldest business on Victory Drive.

Esso, which was once a full-service station, opened for business on March 8, 1962 and changed to Exxon in 1972. The gas station ranged from Exxon, Chevron and briefly Shell. They had six gas pumps and not only did they do fuel service, but they also washed customers’ windshield.

The business began with a vacant lot on Victory Drive - when the roadway was two lanes.

“This was a two-lane road out here when I started here 60 years ago today March 15th,” said Walter Vinyard, owner of Walt’s Garage. “I’ve seen a lot of changes up and down Victory Drive. It’s real important and I still have a lot of customers.”

He said he remembers all types of customers who used to stop through including James Brown’s band members.

He recalled he even worked on Elvis’s car - and one time there was a parade where he saw President Ronald Reagan out front.

The full-service station later turned to Walt’s Garage and U-Haul where the family has been renting the trucks for 38 years. Vinyard will be 85 years old in June.

