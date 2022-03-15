Portion of Phenix City road to close 1 week for construction

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - If your commute takes you through Downing Drive in Phenix City, you may have to plan for an alternative route.

Wednesday, crews will begin construction on the road just south of the Inspection Center. Traffic will be rerouted around the construction.

Drivers are urged to adjust travel times accordingly as delays are expected.

The work is expected to be completed on March 23.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.