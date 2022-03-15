Rain returns this afternoon, Rain and thunderstorms tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds thicken up quickly today as moisture returns. It will be turning cloudy and breezy. An area of low pressure spinning to our west will send rain into our area this afternoon; it will increase from west to east. Rain looks pretty steady, and occasionally heavy, from mid afternoon into tonight. Highs today will mostly be in the low to mid 60s. A rainy night is on the way. Staying breezy with some thunderstorms expected overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. A cloudy start to Wednesday with a chance of rain during the morning commute, especially north of Columbus. We should see a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. On the back side of that system, another wave of scattered showers and storms appears quite possible, especially the more sunshine we see beforehand. The strongest storms may actually produce gusty winds and hail due to cold air aloft during the afternoon and early evening! Any lingering rain and storms end Wednesday night. Decreasing clouds are in the forecast Thursday. A pleasant high near 75. Yet another wave of showers and storms are likely Friday. A couple strong to severe storms are possible ahead of a cold front. The weekend is looking good with the sun returning and temperatures near to slightly above average during the day; highs in the upper 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s Sunday morning. A warm up is expected early next week as we push 80 degrees followed by another chance of rain and storms mid next week. We are now approaching the crux of severe weather season so we have to watch every system that moves through here closely.

