Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered to safety after the 77-year-old male driver suffered a medical event that left him incapacitated, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Topsham, Maine. The driver, Arthur McDougall, died later that day. Two students assisted in stopping the bus while a third student attempted to administer first aid.(Topsham Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — Officials say students steered a Maine school bus to safety after the vehicle’s driver suffered a fatal medical event.

The interim superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 75 said driver Arthur McDougall was transported to a hospital on Monday morning and died.

Topsham police told the Portland Press Herald the bus was carrying 14 middle and high school students when McDougall collapsed at the wheel.

The Press Herald reports students helped steer the bus to the side of the road and applied brakes as another student tried to administer first aid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Heavy police presence at corner of Amber Drive and Luna Drive
One person injured after shooting on Amber Drive and Luna Drive
The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum has been found safe.
Authorities locate pregnant woman last seen in LaGrange
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Biden Administration to cancel $6 billion worth of student loan debt

Latest News

A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine: Tone improves in Russia talks even as Kyiv is hit
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two journalists working for Fox News killed in Ukraine
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical expenses for the 7-year-old with a goal of...
7-year-old shot while watching TV at home in Georgia, family says
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent