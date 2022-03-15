Sumter Co. Schools to hold Education Career Fair this weekend
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter County Schools is holding an Education Career Fair in hopes to fill numerous positions that are open.
The event will take place Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Sumter County High School - located at 903 South Georgia Tech Parkway in Americus, Georgia 31709.
The following positions are available:
- Certified Teachers
- Bus Drivers
- Paraprofessionals
- Substitute Teachers
- Maintenance/Grounds/Custodians
For additional information, contact the Sumter County Schools Human Resources Department at 229-931-8500.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.