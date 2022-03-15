Sumter Co. Schools to hold Education Career Fair this weekend

Business Break
Dr. Torrance Choates submitted his resignation as Sumter County Schools Superintendent.
Dr. Torrance Choates submitted his resignation as Sumter County Schools Superintendent.(WALB)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter County Schools is holding an Education Career Fair in hopes to fill numerous positions that are open.

The event will take place Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Sumter County High School - located at 903 South Georgia Tech Parkway in Americus, Georgia 31709.

The following positions are available:

  • Certified Teachers
  • Bus Drivers
  • Paraprofessionals
  • Substitute Teachers
  • Maintenance/Grounds/Custodians

For additional information, contact the Sumter County Schools Human Resources Department at 229-931-8500.

