Sumter Co. Schools to hold Education Career Fair this weekend

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter County Schools is holding an Education Career Fair in hopes to fill numerous positions that are open.

The event will take place Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Sumter County High School - located at 903 South Georgia Tech Parkway in Americus, Georgia 31709.

The following positions are available:

Certified Teachers

Bus Drivers

Paraprofessionals

Substitute Teachers

Maintenance/Grounds/Custodians

For additional information, contact the Sumter County Schools Human Resources Department at 229-931-8500.

