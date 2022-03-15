Business Break
W.C. Bradley Real Estate announces final phases in major Uptown Columbus development

Multi-million dollar project underway in Uptown Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - W.C. Bradley Real Estate announced the largest real estate development in Uptown Columbus’ history on Tuesday afternoon.

The company announced the final two phases of its Riverfront Place development - which currently includes The Rapids luxury apartment complex, Mathews D. Swift Park, and Hotel Indigo Columbus.

The final two phases include a 230,000 square foot office building - which will be the new home of Synovus Financial Corp’s corporate headquarters. Riverfront Center - the official name of the building - will feature 14 floors of office space, retail and parking. Inside will also have a lobby café, a full fitness center - and to complete the building, a rooftop terrace garden.

Synovus will fill approximately 120,000 square feet of office space and 3,000 square feet for a retail branch with a drive-thru for convenience.

“Throughout the W.C. Bradley Company’s 135-year history, we have continually looked for opportunities to make a positive impact in our community and believe that this project will provide long-lasting economic benefit to our growing city,” said Jim Hillenbrand, W.C. Bradley Company’s President and CEO.

With this new development, Synovus will reduce Columbus offices into two locations - the new W.C. Bradley Co. Riverfront Center and the current riverfront building on 11th Street.

The last phase of the Riverfront Place development will include a multi-family residential community. The community will have one, two and three bedroom homes, a garden-style pool, putting green, hammock park, a dog spa and more! A parking structure with 1,150 spaces will also be included. To finish off the development, there will be 40,000 square feet of street-level retail space along Front Ave.

When completed, this project will represent over $250M in investment in Uptown Columbus. The final phases of the mixed-use development will include approximately 1.1 million square feet located on Front Ave. between 13th and 14th Streets. The expansion project is expected to be complete in early to mid 2024.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

