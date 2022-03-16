Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for...
The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm, according to the sheriff. One deputy is expected to survive while the other is in critical condition.(Source: KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded south of Tacoma, Washington, and a man the deputies had been trying to arrest was shot and killed.

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer said the shooting happened Tuesday near the community of Spanaway as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm.

Troyer said in a media briefing Tuesday afternoon that the man fired at deputies and deputies fired back.

Troyer says one deputy was in surgery Tuesday afternoon and is expected to survive while the other deputy was “gravely injured” and in critical condition.

The deputy who is in critical condition is 35 years old and served in the military and the National Guard, Troyer said. His family, including his wife, is at his side in the hospital. He also has a 4-year-old child, KIRO reports.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Heavy police presence at corner of Amber Drive and Luna Drive
One person injured after shooting on Amber Drive and Luna Drive
The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum has been found safe.
Authorities locate pregnant woman last seen in LaGrange
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Authorities say they recovered the weapon and an undisclosed amount of marijuana belonging to...
2 juveniles charged after shots fired at Carver Park in Columbus

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE: WTVM hosting live mayoral debate
WTVM hosts mayoral debate at DoubleTree in Columbus
Local Columbus teen nonprofit celebrates 35 years of service
Macon County District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died on March 14, 2022.
Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp holds meet and greet in Harris County