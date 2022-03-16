2 white Columbus police officers allege discrimination, sue city
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two white longtime Columbus police officers alleging discrimination are suing the Columbus Consolidated Government, Mayor Skip Henderson, Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, and Human Resources Director Reather Hollowell.
In the lawsuit Tuesday, Plaintiffs Ralph Dowe and Tony Litle argue that there have been discriminatory promotional practices within the Columbus Police Department.
The officers argue that Police Chief Freddie Blackmon denied them promotions in seeking to achieve and maintain a predetermined racial and gender balance.
The lawsuit claims that Blackmon fails to make promotions to his command staff in an effort to avoid promoting white men.
Dowe began working for CCG in July of 1989 while Litle began working for the organization in January of 1994.
The plaintiffs are pursuing injunctive and equitable relief, back pay, and compensatory damages.
