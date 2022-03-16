2 white Columbus police officers allege discrimination, sue city

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two white longtime Columbus police officers alleging discrimination are suing the Columbus Consolidated Government, Mayor Skip Henderson, Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, and Human Resources Director Reather Hollowell.

In the lawsuit Tuesday, Plaintiffs Ralph Dowe and Tony Litle argue that there have been discriminatory promotional practices within the Columbus Police Department.

The officers argue that Police Chief Freddie Blackmon denied them promotions in seeking to achieve and maintain a predetermined racial and gender balance.

The lawsuit claims that Blackmon fails to make promotions to his command staff in an effort to avoid promoting white men.

“When Blackmon became the Chief of Police, there were five open command staff positions, including one Assistant Chief and four Major positions. Blackmon could have immediately filled at least four, if not all five, of these positions with internal candidates who had already achieved the rank of Captain and were eligible for command staff positions under the existing criteria. Rather than fill the command staff vacancies by promoting the four eligible white Captains, Blackmon instead changed the command staff eligibility criteria so that he could promote more minorities and women into the command staff positions.”

Dowe began working for CCG in July of 1989 while Litle began working for the organization in January of 1994.

The plaintiffs are pursuing injunctive and equitable relief, back pay, and compensatory damages.

Read the full complaint below:

